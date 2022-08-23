Who will win the 2022 NRL championship?

Who will win the 2022 NRL Premiership title? We offer the most up-to-date odds and tips for many markets throughout the season for the brownlow medal winners.

NRL Premiership winner odds 2022

Penrith Panthers are the clear favorites to win back-to-back NRL Grand Final at $2.25, despite losing to Melbourne Storm in Round 22, 16-0.

The Panthers have only lost three games this season, two against the Eels and the Storm. Nathan Cleary was dismissed in Round 19's defeat to Parramatta. He will be suspended for the remainder of the regular season.

Ivan Cleary's team is $2.25 favorites with bet365. They still look extreme to win back-to-back premierships. Cleary and his injured half-partner Jarome Luai will return for the finals.

After their win against the Panthers, the Storm's value has increased from $8.00 to $6.00. Melbourne has been hard hit by injuries this season, but Craig Bellamy is a force to be reckoned with.

The Cronulla Sharks are continuing to excel and will be able to win a home final with four top-four finishes. After their 24-point win over the Tigers, the Sharks are now $8.00 ahead.

The North Queensland Cowboys are now down to $8.50 after losing to SCG Roosters. Although the Cowboys are still in second place on the ladder, their form has recently declined.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs and Sydney Roosters have been the top teams in the competition for the past month and are on the lookout for heading into the finals.

Souths have beaten the Eels 26-0 last Wednesday and are now $10 for the premiership. Meanwhile, the Roosters are currently on a five-game winning streak, having knocked off North Queensland. They are now $12.

After failing to score one point against the Rabbitohs, Parramatta Eels have gone from $13 to $19. The Eels' attack is being affected by Mitch Moses' injury.

After back-to-back losses to the Tigers, Roosters, and Broncos, Brisbane Broncos support has dropped to $14. Brisbane returned to winning ways last week with a win against the Knights but will face a tough test against the Storm.

Mathematically, the Raiders, Sea Eagles, and Dragons are still in contention. However, they all have a price tag of $201 or higher.

NRL Premiership top four finish 2022 tips, predictions & odds

The Storm is a great value at $1.60. The Storm has been in the top four only twice since 2005. One of those was in 2010 when they were demoted to last due to their salary cap violation. Melbourne has finished in the top 2 in six consecutive seasons. They will be there again in 2022, barring any injuries that may have been long-term.

The Roosters also look good at $1.70 to finish the season in the top four. Despite several injuries to key players, the Chooks placed fifth in 2021. They have been in the top four for seven of the nine previous years. The Roosters have a great year ahead of them in 2022, with Keary and Sam Walker returning in their halves, as well as a number of stars such as James Tedesco, Angus Crichton, and Victor Radley.

NRL Premiership top eight finish 2022 tips, predictions & odds

The Canberra Raiders are the best option for a top 8 finish in 2022. Ricky Stuart will work hard to get his team back on track following last season's 10th place. He also wants to return to the grand final runner-up and preliminary final appearances in 2019, and 2020.



The Raiders are priced at $2.50 to reach the top eight. They have plenty of firepower in both the forwards and backs to get back to finals footy. The backline of Charnze Nicoll - Klokstad and Jarrod Croker, Nick Cotric and Jarrod Croker are world-class, Jack Wighton is representative of the five-eighth and one of the top players in the world on the day.