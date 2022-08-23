Dame Emma Thompson makes everything better.
The supremely talented British actress and writer could star in a commercial for dental floss and make it award-worthy.
Her latest film, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, could have been a difficult sell in hands less capable than Thompson's.
The dramedy follows Nancy Stokes, a middle-aged widower who hires the services of a male sex worker, the titular Leo Grande.
She's spent her entire adult life in one relationship, feeling unsatisfied and lacking in pleasure.
But, when actually faced with the prospect of sating those desires through Leo, Nancy finds herself nervous, guilty and embarrassed.
Irish actor Daryl McCormack plays Leo, and is excellent in the role.
For a film that is primarily a series of conversations between just two people - one of whom being a two-time Oscar winner - McCormack does an incredible job to hold his own.
What could have been awkward and cringe-inducing in lesser hands ends up as a thoughtful and thought-provoking character study which still has its fair share of laughs.
This isn't a film about titillation or shock value at all - which may come as a surprise when the film is literally about a woman hiring a younger man for sex.
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande delves into the shame women can feel - or be made to feel - in having sexual desires and seeking sexual pleasure.
It also breaks down stereotypes and stigmas surrounding sex work.
The film acknowledges that the line of work is significantly more dangerous for women than men, but notes that not everyone who engages in sex work is being exploited or trafficked.
By the end of the film, Nancy and Leo have shared their deep-seated insecurities and traumas and come out the other side.
It's the type of film that feels like a play, but in the best kind of way.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
