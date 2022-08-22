Anyone can make their mark on film

Sam Worthington isn't the only Aussie tradie who's made his mark on Hollywood blockbusters.
With big productions being filmed Down Under, anyone can be involved in the movie-making business.
Eagle Vale's Jarrod Stewart is an example of that. The tradie answered a simple job ad on Seek and ended up helping to build the sets on one of the biggest movies of the year. Mr Stewart was part of the team who created the New Asgard set in the latest Marvel outing, Thor: Love and Thunder.
"It came about in the most unlikely of ways, especially in the film industry," he said.
"I just applied to a job on Seek. Normally in that kind of business it's more about who you know than what you know. I was on set for just a month, the last month of building - they'd already been going for 14 weeks before I got there - but it was a pretty big project."
Mr Stewart said it felt pretty incredible to be involved in something so big.
He said there were about 140 different tradies on site each day, from carpenters and electricians to set decorators and more.
"It was a bit overwhelming at the start, the sheer scale of it," Mr Stewart said.
"I didn't see any of the stars, just a lot of other trades and supervisors."
Mr Stewart was responsible for helping build the New Asgard docklands, where the hero boat was docked.
He worked on an area that was about 1000sqm, which featured more than 50 dwellings.
He's now been able to see his work on the big screen.
"There was one disappointing part, actually," Mr Stewart joked. "Just as Thor and the crew are about to go onto the Goat Boat, as we called it, they throw off all the orange rollercoaster chairs.
"Now I worked very hard to put those on the boat.
"That was one of the more interesting parts of the whole job, building something that you know is going to be torn down. Normally you're building things that will stand for 20 or 30 years. There's a tradie joke that you take your mates around the streets and say 'oh, I made that house', but now literally millions of people around the world can see my work."
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
