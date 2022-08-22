Campbelltown-Macarthur Advertiser

Anyone can make their mark on film

JL
By Jess Layt
Updated August 22 2022 - 2:19am, first published 2:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Seeking Thor: Jarrod Stewart answered an ad on Seek and ended up working on Thor: Love and Thunder - and he's got the crew hoodie to prove it. Picture: Simon Bennett

Sam Worthington isn't the only Aussie tradie who's made his mark on Hollywood blockbusters.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jess Layt

Journalist

Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.

Local News

Get the latest Campbelltown news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.