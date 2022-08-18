Protect your ears and eyes in Tradies' National Health Awareness Month

Local tradies have been urged to look after their hearing and sight this Tradies' National Health Awareness Month.
New research from Specsavers indicated about half of all tradies surveyed didn't wear appropriate protective equipment while at work.
Advertisement
Macarthur Square Specsavers audiology professional Heena Khan said it was incredibly important to do whatever possible to protect hearing and sight.
"I think a lot of tradies are just not seeing the fact that not wearing hearing protection can damage your hearing long-term, and are not being as vigilant as they should be," she said.
"Once your hearing is gone, it's not coming back. And it's the same with eyes and the UV light outside."
Ms Khan said it wasn't just full-time tradies who needed to ensure they were wearing protection, but also people working with load machinery or equipment on weekends or as a hobby.
She said full coverage goggles should always be warn to prevent nasties like dust and debris from causing irritation or damage, as well as sunglasses to prevent UV damage.
"One of the first things to look at with hearing protection is ear plugs and ear muffs, even just on those weekend jobs," Ms Khan said.
"If you're just at home with the lawnmower or a power tool, it's still important to protect your ears.
"There's a quick test you can do to see if you need hearing protect, which is the 'one metre rule'. If you're one metre away from a colleague or another person, and you have to raise your voices to talk to someone, you can assume the noise in that area is hazardous and hearing protection is required.
"With your eyes, getting bits of dust can often cause redness and pain, and at some point can cause the vision to become blurry."
Ms Khan said some of the effects of employing inadequate hearing protection included being unable to hear people in group situations or when there was background noise, continually needing to turn the TV volume up louder and having difficulty hearing on the phone.
"You should be starting to wear protection as soon as you enter a loud trade environment as you need to be on top of it to be able to prevent long-term damage," she said.
"It is preventative if you take the right measures. You don't want to start noticing sounds becoming quite distorted or getting distracted by background noise."
Ms Khan said hearing health should be checked at the same time as eye health, and could be knocked over for free in 15 minutes in a regular visit to Specsavers.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.