Citizenship for more than 650 locals

More than 650 Campbelltown residents will take the pledge and officially become Australian citizens this month.
Seven citizenship ceremonies will be held in August, with locals from 67 countries of origin represented among the residents receiving their citizenship.
Campbelltown mayor George Greiss presented the first of the ceremonies at Campbelltown Civic Hall on August 6.
"The day you receive your citizenship is among the most important in the lives of many people so I'm very proud that we are able to present so many people with their citizenship over the next few weeks," he said.
"The process of getting citizenship requires a great deal of effort and commitment so it really is a special moment when you finally receive the certificate.
"Thank you to all the residents who joined us at our first... and I look forward to meeting more of our new citizens over the coming weeks."
A further three ceremonies will be held on Saturday, August 27 and a final ceremony on Monday, August 29.
