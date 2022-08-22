Campbelltown-Macarthur Advertiser

Citizenship for more than 650 locals

Updated August 22 2022 - 2:21am, first published 2:16am
Exciting step: More than 600 Campbelltonians will officially become Australian citizens this month. Picture: Supplied

More than 650 Campbelltown residents will take the pledge and officially become Australian citizens this month.

