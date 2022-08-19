Campbelltown-Macarthur Advertiser

Three men arrested at Leppington following investigation into drug supply

Updated August 19 2022 - 6:50am, first published 6:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Three men were arrested in Leppington on Thursday following an investigation into alleged drug supply in south-west Sydney.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Campbelltown news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.