Three men arrested at Leppington following investigation into drug supply

Three men were arrested in Leppington on Thursday following an investigation into alleged drug supply in south-west Sydney.
The men - aged 40, 30 and 23 - were set to face Campbelltown Court on Friday, August 19 charged with various drug supply offences.
Campbelltown Police detectives established Strike Force Cowed in February to investigate the supply of methamphetamine in the area.
Throughout the investigation, police seized 626 grams of methylamphetamines with an estimated potential street value of $563,400.
Following extensive inquiries, strike force investigators in partnership with specialist police in the South West Metropolitan Operations Support Group, arrested the three men from 11.30am on August 18.
Subsequent search warrants were executed at homes in Bradbury, Rosemeadow and Mount Druitt, where police reportedly seized $75,000 cash, two kilograms of cannabis, 50 grams of cocaine, a replica Glock and electronic devices. The items are all set to undergo forensic examination.
The 40-year-old man was charged with supplying a prohibited drug (large commercial quantity), six counts of supplying an indictable quantity of a prohibited drug, dealing with property proceeds of crime, and participating in a criminal group contributing to criminal activity.
The 30-year-old man was charged with supplying an indictable quantity of a prohibited drug, driving a motor vehicle with a suspended licence, and participating in a criminal group contributing to criminal activity.
The 23-year-old man was charged with supplying a prohibited drug (large commercial quantity), five counts of supplying an indictable quantity of a prohibited drug, supplying an indictable quantity of cannabis, dealing with the proceeds of crime, participating in a criminal group and possessing an unregistered firearm (pistol).
Investigations continue.
