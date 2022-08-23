Tips for financing your next business equipment purchase

Continuing to invest in the equipment a business needs to be efficient and productive is a major key to success. Picture: Shutterstock

When you're running a business, whether its small or large, continuing to invest in the best and most reliable equipment is key to growth and success.

Whether it's a new business vehicle, the latest cutting-edge technology, or replacing a piece of under-performing machinery, having the right tools can boost efficiency and productivity, and deliver a competitive advantage. It could also mean your business is more prepared to quickly grab any opportunity that might come along.



Investing in new equipment to boost and future proof their enterprises is a strategy Australian businesses are currently embracing. Last financial year a record number invested in new equipment and machinery, according to latest lending data.



"Business lending has been strong so far in 2022, as business confidence continues to grow," said financial expert Bill Tsouvalas, the CEO of financial broker Savvy.

"This demand shows that lots of different businesses are feeling very positive and are looking to boost their productive capacity to strengthen their businesses and set themselves up for growth in the future."



When you're considering an equipment investment, especially a large one, you'll need to decide on the best way to pay for it and then consider the finance options for commercial equipment that are available.



These days there are many more lending options for businesses when it comes to choosing the best finance providers for their particular needs.



Mr Tsouvalas said the growth of non-bank lenders in Australia meant that while there was more choice and getting a loan is a faster and easier process, making sure you find the right deal can be overwhelming.



"The growth of alternative lenders has definitely reduced the barriers for accessing finance for businesses," said Mr Tsouvalas.



"These lenders have proliferated over the past eight to nine years which means there's a lot more competition and some good finance deals available but it has also made the process of comparing more difficult and time-consuming."



One of the first steps to navigating this vast world of online lenders is to tap into the services of an experienced specialist broker to find and compare different business loan products and get advice on which is is most suitable for you.



What type of loan is best for you?



There are different kinds of business loans, each with their own advantages and benefits.



Deciding on the loan that suits you and your particular circumstances depends on factors such as how quickly you want to access the money, how much you'd like to borrow and for how long. You'll also need to decide if you're after a secured or unsecured loan.



Unsecured loans

An unsecured business loan is a loan that requires no collateral. It's the most common for smaller businesses that often don't have the amount of assets that would be required to secure a loan.



Finance for new equipment is in demand as businesses prepare for future growth. Picture: Shutterstock.

An unsecured loan is a good option if you need the funds fairly quickly. They can often have a shorter approval time - sometimes taking just 48 hours.



Unsecured loans can be for as little as $5,000 up to a maximum of about $500,000. They usually have loan terms of between three months and five years.

Mr Tsouvalas said as long as businesses could show a sound business structure for their venture and also have a strong credit rating they were likely to gain approval for an unsecured business loan.

Secured loans

A secured loan is an option for those businesses who do have assets that can be used as security. This kind of loan comes with some appealing key benefits including lower interest rates and higher borrowing limits.



The amount you can borrow is dependent on the value of the collateral asset because this is what will be used to repay the loan in the event that the business can't meet the repayments.



With a secured loan it's possible to borrow more than $1 million with loan terms of ten years or more.



A secured loan such as a chattel mortgage - a type of finance designed for businesses and used predominantly for the purchase of a vehicle or equipment - can also deliver a range of tax benefits. You can claim the GST paid on the vehicle or equipment, interest paid and depreciation.

Because they're designed for businesses, chattel mortgages offer greater flexibility in the way repayments are set up so they can be tailored to individual business needs.

