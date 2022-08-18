Motown classics coming to The Cube

The energetic Motown hits of the 60s and 70s are coming to Campbelltown.
Popular Las Vegas show Songs in the Key of Motown will arrive at Campbelltown Catholic Club's The Cube on Saturday, August 27.
The all-singing, all-dancing spectacular features two vocal quartets - Spectrum and Radiance - who dazzle with some of the biggest hits of the Motown era.
Cushney Roberts, one of the Spectrum performers, said this tour marked the 10th visit to Australia for Songs in the Key of Motown, and fans could look forward to the same high-energy show.
"People can expect an extremely exciting show, with not a minute of dead time," Roberts said.
"They're going to hear a large number of some of the all-time great Motown and soul songs, see great choreography and costume changes, and hear some great voices."
Roberts said people would groove along to the hits of The Four Tops, the Temptations, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Aretha Franklin, The Miracles, Stevie Wonder, The Pointer Sisters, The Jackson 5 and more.
He said you didn't have to be from the era to know and love the music.
"The genre is somewhat unforgettable with its music and lyrics and the way the artists sang them," Roberts said.
"There was that connection to the counter culture movement of 60s and 70s, Vietnam War and the Civil Rights Movement.
"For me it is part of the soundtrack of my life.
"The music has stood the test of time."
Roberts encouraged everyone to head out to The Cube and enjoy Songs in the Key Of Motown.
"You don't want to miss this show," he said.
"We've been having great crowds and great responses. This is the type of show that people talk about the next day."
Songs in the Key of Motown hits Campbelltown Catholic Club venue The Cube on Saturday, August 27 from 8pm. Tickets start at $50. Details: thecube.net.au.

Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
