McDonald's locations in Macarthur support 24 Hour Fight

If you've got a hankering for a Big Mac or some nuggets, head to McDonald's on Wednesday to get your fix and support a local charity.
Seventeen McDonald's locations across Macarthur will be donating 10 per cent of their sales during a nominated period on August 17 to the 24 Hour Fight Against Cancer Macarthur.
Charity chairman Warren Morrison said the support of local McDonald's stores was a big help to their fundraising endeavours.
"It's a great opportunity for the community to spoil the family with a McDonald's meal while raising money for local cancer services at Camden and Campbelltown Hospital at the same time," he said.
"We are very close to achieving our goal this year of $5 million raised."
The 24 Hour Fight supports the Macarthur Cancer Therapy Centre, Campbelltown Hospital's children's cancer services and oncology ward, and the palliative care unit at Camden Hospital.
Funds are allocated twice yearly so the hospitals can purchase much needed medical equipment and resources across all areas of cancer care, including chemotherapy, radiation treatment, speech pathology, occupational therapy, home and hospital palliative care, staff training and carer support.
"I'm very proud of the way the whole Macarthur region unites behind this cause and unfortunately, it's because every family is touched, somehow, by this disease," Mr Morrison said.
Participating McDonald's include:
