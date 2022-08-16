Campbelltown-Macarthur Advertiser

McDonald's locations in Macarthur support 24 Hour Fight

Updated August 16 2022 - 6:20am, first published 6:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Support: The new Oran Park McDonald's is just one of the venues supporting the 24 Hour Fight Against Cancer Macarthur this month. Picture: Simon Bennett

If you've got a hankering for a Big Mac or some nuggets, head to McDonald's on Wednesday to get your fix and support a local charity.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Campbelltown news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.