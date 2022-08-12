Campbelltown-Macarthur Advertiser

Botanic garden poised to hit one million visitors by year's end

JL
By Jess Layt
Updated August 12 2022 - 6:58am, first published 6:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Botanic Garden, Mount Annan curator manager Michael Elgey. Picture: Simon Bennett

Despite COVID, flooding in the region and a difficult flu season, the Australian Botanic Garden, Mount Annan is on track to record one million visitors this year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jess Layt

Journalist

Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.

Local News

Get the latest Campbelltown news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.