Botanic garden poised to hit one million visitors by year's end

Despite COVID, flooding in the region and a difficult flu season, the Australian Botanic Garden, Mount Annan is on track to record one million visitors this year.
The feat is something curator manager Michael Elgey is particularly proud of.
The garden is currently sitting at 700,000 visitors in 2022, with the million mark set to be reach by the time the year ends.
Mr Elgey said it was a great achievement and showed great growth in visitorship.
"We've been really hoping to build and enhance on the pre-existing connection with the area," he said.
"Our visiting population was around 70,000 people 10 years ago. Last month we hit 700,000 and we'll be hitting that milestone million visitors before the year's out hopefully."
It's just one of the developments Mr Elgey has been proud to witness in his first year as curator manager.
The recent eradication of a further hectare of the invasive African Olive species from the Mount Annan summit is another.
"That's a continued project that has been ongoing for many years," he said.
"As we're removing the African Oliver we can start replacing that canopy we've lost with a native canopy.
"We've planted 22,400 trees and have another 500 to go in the ground in the next six weeks. That's a lot of tree planting in a short time and we're pretty excited about it.
"They will be a mix of native species from NSW and Queensland, but predominantly from western Sydney."
Every day presents an exciting mix of new challenges and opportunities for Mr Elgey, who came into the job from Rockhampton Botanic Gardens and Kershaw Gardens.
He has a Bachelor of Environmental Biology from the University of Technology Sydney and began his career in the field working as a horticulture apprentice at the NSW Herbarium (before it moved to its new Mount Annan home).
As curator manager, all living flora species at the Australian Botanic Garden, Mount Annan fall under Mr Elgey's purview.
"Its a 416 hectare site, Australia's largest botanic garden, and I'm custodian of the grounds, be that from the manicured lawns to the displays of plants brought in from around Australia and the remnant bushlands as well," he said.
"I'm also responsible for and manage the amazing teams that manage all these collections and spaces that people come here to use and enjoy."
Mr Elgey said visitors will soon be able to enjoy the Garden's famed paper daisy display.
The horticulturalists have been working hard to ensure the daisies could thrive in a very wet year. It is expected they'll be reaching bloom in time for the Father's Day weekend in early September.
While Mr Elgey has a hard time pinpointing any particular displays or collections at the sprawling gardens - "it's hard for me, everything looks great in my eyes" - he does particularly recommend visitors check out the Connections Garden and the Proteaceae collections (including grevillias and macadamias).
Anyone looking to volunteer their time at the Garden is encouraged to visit their website and learn more.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
