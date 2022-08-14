Campbelltown-Macarthur Advertiser

Campbelltown MP calls for NSW to host veterans summit

JL
By Jess Layt
August 14 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Call for summit: Campbelltown MP Greg Warren, also the shadow minister for veterans affairs, has called for a veterans summit in NSW. Picture: Supplied

Campbelltown MP Greg Warren is calling on the NSW Government to follow Victoria's lead and hold an Ex-Service Organisation (ESO) Summit.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jess Layt

Journalist

Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.

Local News

Get the latest Campbelltown news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.