Campbelltown MP calls for NSW to host veterans summit

Campbelltown MP Greg Warren is calling on the NSW Government to follow Victoria's lead and hold an Ex-Service Organisation (ESO) Summit.
The opposition spokesman for veterans said the summit held last week by the Victorian Veterans Council in collaboration with the Victorian Government exemplified what should be replicated in our own state.
The event, held on Saturday, August 6, was a one-stop shop to connect veterans, their families and veteran support organisations in one place.
Mr Warren spent eight years serving in the Australian Regular Army during peacetime, as an infantry soldier, transport soldier and non-commissioned officer.
He has urged the government to take a more proactive role in terms of supporting veterans and their loved ones.
Mr Warren said an ESO summit would be a step in the right direction.
"It is clear that NSW could be and should be doing much more in terms of proactively supporting and advocating for veterans and their loved ones," he said.
"The fact there was an acting NSW minister for veterans for the best part of two years speaks volumes for this government's priorities in terms of the veterans portfolio."
The Victorian ESO Summit was well-received, with the Victorian Veterans Council thanking government officials for their participation and support in the event.
"Tonight showcased the collaborative approach that is both vital and beneficial, so that we can all work together to provide support and inclusiveness, within the wider veteran community," the organisation posted to Facebook.
Mr Warren praised out southern neighbours for their initiative.
"I applaud the Victorian Government and Victorian Veterans Council for this initiative regarding the summit and I am eager to see the response from veterans, their loved ones and other stakeholders," he said.
"But ultimately I would like to see the same level of commitment enthusiasm from the NSW Government."
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
