Share experiences of flood disasters

Macarthur residents who were impacted by recent flooding disasters are being asked to share their experiences as part of a new research project.
Natural Hazards Research Australia is conducting the research in partnership with Macquarie University, the University of Southern Queensland and the Queensland University of Technology to gather insights into preparedness and response to flooding, in the hope of reducing future flood risk.
Residents and businesses in Camden were particularly impacted by flooding several times in 2022, while properties and roads in Wollondilly also copped a battering. Areas of Campbelltown were also affected.
Residents have two choices for taking part in the research.
They can either participate in a 45-60 minute interview with a researcher (online, on the phone or in person) or they can complete a survey. Residents can also do both, if they choose.
Interviews will take place in August and September, while the survey will be available in September only.
Lead researcher and occupational psychologist Associate Professor Mel Taylor from Macquarie University said the team wanted to hear from anyone who had been impacted by the floods.
"Your experience is unique and can help make a difference during future floods," she said.
"By contributing your personal experience to this research, you can help improve community safety strategies and influence future policy. This can help reduce flood risk in the future.
"Every story is important. You may have had to evacuate quickly due to rising floodwaters, or perhaps you put your flood plan into practice but the floodwaters didn't come to your house. We want to hear about a wide range of experiences."
NSW State Emergency Service Deputy Commissioner Daniel Austin is encouraging individuals to participate in the research to safeguard the community in future floods.
"Flood preparedness and response is a community effort that goes beyond NSW SES volunteers," he said.
"By sharing your story and experiences through this research, you are providing valuable information to help arm the NSW SES and partner agencies. This research will help inform our plans and response to each region."
The research is not just open to Macarthur residents. Flood-impacted communities in other affected areas - including Hawkesbury, Georges River, Sutherland and more - can also take part.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
