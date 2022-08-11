Campbelltown-Macarthur Advertiser

Share experiences of flood disasters

JL
By Jess Layt
Updated August 11 2022 - 8:11am, first published 7:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flooding at Onslow Oval. Picture: Ian Ramsay

Macarthur residents who were impacted by recent flooding disasters are being asked to share their experiences as part of a new research project.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jess Layt

Journalist

Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.

Local News

Get the latest Campbelltown news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.