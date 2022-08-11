Campbelltown Council supports ban of 1080 poison

Campbelltown Council will advocate for the 1080 poison to cease being used in the LGA, and will not use the baits on any council land or properties following the latest council meeting.
Councillor Matt Stellino, of the Animal Justice Party, raised a motion cement the council's stance on not using 1080 (strychnine), which is utilised to manage pest species like foxes.
The council will also write to local MPs to push for state government-managed lands within the Campbelltown LGA to also be free of the poison.
"My inquiries show we don't currently use 1080 on any of the council's lands so this is a key time to implement in writing that we won't use it [in future]," Cr Stellino said.
"If we do have a problem with non-native species we can think more creatively about ways to manage them that don't affect non-target species or negatively affect domestic animals."
National Parks and Wildlife Service and other government land managers use aerial baiting of 1080 to target pest species.
"It is the most cost-effective method for fox and wild dog control over large and/or inaccessible areas," the Department of Planning and Environment website lists.
"1080 is a naturally occurring toxin found in over 30 Australian plant species that is also used as a vertebrate pesticide for baiting pest animals, such as foxes and wild dogs. 1080 offers a degree of target-specificity because it is particularly lethal to placental carnivores, such as foxes and wild dogs, while carnivorous marsupials, birds and reptiles have a much higher tolerance to the pesticide."
Cr Stellino said while the poison was targeted at pest control, that didn't prevent it from having unintended consequences to non-pest species.
"I've heard of several instances of neighbouring suburbs in Wollondilly and Camden where baits have been picked up by birds and dropped into backyards," he said.
"They're then picked up by pet dogs.
"Once 1080 is ingested there's no cure. It's horrible death.
"We want it as far away from Campbelltown as possible."
Councillor George Brticevic seconded the motion and said anything the council could do to try and prevent the poison from reaching local native animals like wallabies, kangaroos, echidnas, wombats and more.
"I congratulate Cr Stellino for bringing this to the chamber," he said.
The motion also included the council also not encourage the use of strychnine to any landholders, and remove any references to the poison in council messaging.
Cr Stellino was grateful the motion was supported unanimously at Tuesday's meeting.
"This is a huge win for animals and the environment," he said. "1080 kills indiscriminately: not only targeted dingoes and introduced animals, but native wildlife and beloved companion animals too.
"I want to thank my fellow councillors for supporting this motion. That it was passed unanimously by all 15 councillors is testament to the fact that we here in Campbelltown, with our precious wildlife and rich nature reserves, have seen first hand that littering the environment with poison is not a solution.
"We now take our fight to the State Government. We'll be asking them to cease their use of 1080 on all land in Campbelltown, in particular National Parks which are under their remit and are currently littered with 1080 baits."
The Animal Justice Party states 1080 is banned almost everywhere in the world except Australia and New Zealand. The party has been campaigning against the use of the poison for more than 10 years.
NSW Animal Justice Party MPs Emma Hurst and Mark Pearson are campaigning for a statewide ban.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
