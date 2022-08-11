Campbelltown-Macarthur Advertiser

Campbelltown Council supports ban of 1080 poison

JL
By Jess Layt
Updated August 11 2022 - 7:36am, first published 6:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Campbelltown Animal Justice Party councillor Matt Stellino. Picture: Chris Lane

Campbelltown Council will advocate for the 1080 poison to cease being used in the LGA, and will not use the baits on any council land or properties following the latest council meeting.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jess Layt

Journalist

Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.

Local News

Get the latest Campbelltown news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.