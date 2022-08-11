Darrell Lea partners with Nomad Brewing Co. for Father's Day

Iconic Australian confectionery company, Darrell Lea has once again partnered up with Nomad Brewing Co. to create some special treats for Father's Day.
Last year the Ingleburn based confectionery company and Brookvale based brewery sat down over a pint and some bullets, and decided to make a memorable bespoke creation for Father's Day.
Advertisement
That creation, the sell-out limited-edition liquorice beer, the Darrell Lea Batch 37 Dark Chocolate Liquorice Stout, along with the new Darrell Lea Rocklea Road Chocolate Stout, has hit shelves nationwide.
Utilising some of Darrell Lea's most popular products, with the thought that they would translate well as beers, Nomad brewed two milk stouts for those fathers and father figures that love to indulge in a little bit of Darrell Lea chocolate or a few pieces of Batch 27 liquorice.
The Darrell Lea Batch 37 Dark Chocolate Liquorice Stout is a beautifully bitter dark chocolate liquorice stout. It is rich and creamy, infused with Darrell Lea's iconic Batch 37 liquorice, and a hint of natural liquorice flavour.
The Darrell Lea Rocklea Road Chocolate Stout has a sweet scent of marshmallow, a smooth, velvety chocolate flavour and hint of nuttiness on the final note. With plenty of lactose and a bit of vanilla to give that marshmallow mouthfeel and taste, along with the rocky road bars that give a true Darrell Lea chocolate flavour.
Senior Marketing Manager at Darrell Lea, Aymin Diab, said last year they were overwhelmed by the "incredible response" to the Father's Day brew with Nomad.
"So, partnering up again to bring a fresh new flavour for the Father figure in people's lives this year was a no-brainer," he said.
"Every Father's Day, our liquorice range, including the iconic Batch 37 and bullets, are Aussies' top choice for gifting, but we know our Rocklea Road is an icon in its own right."
Owner of Nomad Brewing Co., Kerrie Abba, said they sold out of their Darrell Lea Liquorice beer in just under 24 hours last year.
"This year we've made sure to have double our production and introduce a brand new flavour so everyone can enjoy their beer along with a block of Darrell Lea chocolate or a packet of Batch 37," she said.
"We're passionate about discovering new flavours and we're stoked to work alongside an iconic Aussie brand for a second year to bring to life craft beers that will excite many liquorice and chocolate fans."
The beers will be available at select retailers across the nation (Retailers listed below) and via Nomad's website - craftedbynomad.com - ready to be ordered and delivered in time for Father's Day on Sunday, September 4.
Retailers:
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.