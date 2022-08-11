Campbelltown-Macarthur Advertiser

Score tickets to Orphan: First Kill

JL
By Jess Layt
Updated August 11 2022 - 5:27am, first published 3:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isabelle Fuhrman returns as the little sociopath Esther in prequel Orphan: First Kill. Picture: StudioCanal

There's always been something wrong with Esther.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jess Layt

Journalist

Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.

Local News

Get the latest Campbelltown news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.