Score tickets to Orphan: First Kill

There's always been something wrong with Esther.
And now we get to see a little more of what that little psychopath got up to before we first met her in Orphan.
New prequel film Orphan: First Kill hits cinemas on September 1, and to celebrate, Australian Community Media has 10 double passes to give away.
The new film takes us further into Esther's past, with her first family in the US.
Isabelle Fuhrman returns to the role she first played as a child, and she's still uncannily creepy.
In this film, she's orchestrated a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility, and heads stateside to impersonate the missing daughter of a wealthy family.
But things are all smooth sailing with her new family, and she comes up against a mother (played by noughties queen Julia Stiles), who will do anything to protect her family from the murderous 'child'.
Orphan became a cult classic when it was released in 2009, and has been making viewers wary of sweet children ever since.
Orphan: First Kill is directed by William Brent Bell (The Boy) and also stars Hiro Kanagawa (Godzilla) and Rossif Sutherland (Reign).
Australia Community Media has 10 in season double passes to give away to Orphan: First Kill thanks to our good friends at StudioCanal.
For your chance to win, simply fill out the form below and tell us in 25 words or less which creepy kid from the movies you'd least like to have in your house and why.
Entries close Friday, August 26.
Please read the terms and conditions.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
