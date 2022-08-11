Ed.Square comes alive for Winterfest

Stilt-walkers, infinity mirrors, a silent disco and more are all on the agenda for Ed.Square's Winterfest activities this month.
Running until August 31, the Edmondson Park shopping centre will play host to a wide array of winter-themed activities, performers and installations.
Advertisement
Kids will love the glow in the dark fairy floss, while their parents will love the 'kids eat free' offer at participating retailers.
Between each Monday to Thursday, running 5pm-8pm, the dining precinct will be filled with roaming entertainers, including stilt walkers, snowflake characters, LED robots and hula hoop performers.
Saturday, August 20 and Friday, August 26 will see kids having fun with the Hula Hoop activities between 5pm and 8pm
But the kids don't get all the fun - there's something for the adults too.
Boutique bar Subset 27 will host a speed dating event on Thursday, August 18. The event will be presented by podcaster and dating expert Jana Hocking.
There's also a free 'silent disco' on Saturday, August 27 with limited spots available between 5pm and 9pm.
The Ed.Square team says the highlight, though, is the must-see Infinity Blade installation - a bespoke interactive infinity mirror created by Paper Moose and located in the heart of Eat Street.
"Paper Moose and Ed.Square believe simple moments of family fun can be infinite, so we wanted to create something that delivered these magical moments," Paper Moose project manager Carl Tindall said.
"The varying states of the blade allow customers to choose their level of interactivity - the more active they are with the blade, the more vibrant it will become, with the results being different every time."
Locals can interact with the blade and post the results to social media for a chance to win prizes.
Ed.Square senior centre manager Amanda Whittle said the centre "truly does offer something for everyone, and this month-long campaign really celebrates that".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.