Ed.Square comes alive for Winterfest

Updated August 11 2022 - 3:25am, first published 3:23am
Fun for all: There will be plenty to see and do at Ed.Square during this month's Winterfest activities. Picture: Supplied

Stilt-walkers, infinity mirrors, a silent disco and more are all on the agenda for Ed.Square's Winterfest activities this month.

