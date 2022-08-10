A legend of Australian sport stopped by Macquarie Fields this week to spruik the importance of reading.
Sydney Swans legend Adam Goodes read a story to students at Curran Public School as part of the Big W Breakfast Library initiative on Wednesday, August 10.
The Breakfast Library was created in partnership with the Australian Literacy and Numeracy Foundation, to provide kids with some free food to start their day, and increase their familiarity with books and reading.
It launched in several schools in January as a trial, and will soon be expanded further across NSW.
Goodes, a board member and ambassador for the ALNF, read from his own book - Somebody's Land: Welcome to our Country- during his visit.
He said the Breakfast Library was a great program that set kids up for success.
"We're going into communities, we're teaching literacy and numeracy, sometimes in language, and we're partnering with the likes of Big W to come out here and provide Breakfast Libraries into areas where numeracy and literacy is an issue," he said.
"We're focusing on those incredible teachers, schools and carers who are doing incredible work already, and backing that with our foundation.
"This centre will help kids ongoing, not only with the numeracy and literacy, but also sharing and telling stories, even just the basics of preparing food and washing up after yourself - all these basic skills that they're learning at school is really going to help them in their futures."
Curran Public principal Nicole Wade said the Breakfast Library was teaching students good habits.
"As we have lots of books that come through the breakfast library, the children are able to sit and have breakfast but at the same time have a story read to them and that really means that they can enjoy and build that pleasure around reading which is just so vital to early literacy skills," she said.
Heading into Book Week (August 20-27), Big W is launching a national fundraiser to expand the benefits of reading to even more children in need.
From August 15 to September 3, shoppers can round up their transactions or make a donation at their local store to raise funds for the expansion of the Breakfast Library program. A $2 donation will fund a child's participation in the program with breakfast and a book to take home each day.
Big W will also be matching donations up to $100,000 to support the expansion of the program nationally, with a focus on supporting families in First Nations and remote communities.
Vanessa Churnin from Big W said the ogranisation takes improving children's reading skills seriously.
"When a child learns to read and write, it allows them to participate fully in society and take advantage of the opportunities in life that most of us take for granted," she said.
"As one of the biggest retailers of books in Australia, Big W understands the benefits of reading and story time in setting children up for the future. The Breakfast Library aims to help close the gap in literacy development, as well as setting kids up for a successful day of learning with a healthy breakfast.
"After a successful pilot, we are pleased to be partnering with ALNF to expand the program and invite our customers to get involved."
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
