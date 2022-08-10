Welcome to Downtown Plaza

It's been around for decades, and now Queen Street's iconic mall is getting a name change.
The plaza, which has been known as Spotlight Plaza for years, will be rebranded to Downtown Plaza in the coming weeks.
The change follows Spotlight's move out of the plaza and into Campbelltown Mall.
But there are still a host of retailers in the plaza ready to welcome Campbelltown customers - and most have been at the site for close to 20 years.
LJ Hooker Macarthur's Darren Zammit has been managing the tenancy of the complex for more than 20 years, and is only the second person to hold the role since the plaza's inception in 1984.
He said the 20 existing tenants at the soon-to-be Downtown Plaza were looking forward to the revamp.
"The rebranding will have a new colour scheme, which we're all excited about," he said.
"This will be a huge benefit for all the tenants, who are really passionate about the plaza and are looking forward to the change."
The name Downtown Plaza honours not just the site's location on Queen Street, but also its history.
The location was the Downes department store in the from the 1950s to the early 1980s. It was then redeveloped into Downes City Plaza in 1984, and became home to Franklins and a Supre factory outlet.
Mr Zammit said most of the Downtown crew remembered the Downes days and felt the new branding paid homage to the site's fond history.
He said the plaza was looking to welcome some new tenants which would bring even more customers thrugh the doors.
"Without giving too much away, we've got some competitors to Spotlight in negotiations, who we believe will be a huge asset to existing tenants, and we're looking at a wellness organisation, which would involve a gym and wellness centre," Mr Zammit said.
"Downtown Plaza is such an great location and I'd encourage everyone to come through and support the businesses. Watch this space - exciting things are coming."
Michael Chalker, a former long-time tenant of the plaza before his retirement, has been helping with the rebrand and says the plaza will be looking to hold events in future to encourage even more foot traffic.
Current tenants include specialty stores, real estate, hairdressing, music, homewares, coffee and more.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
