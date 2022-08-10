Bullet Train is a wild ride.
The new action movie is over-the-top in the best kind of way, has plenty of laughs and features a killer cast.
Directed by David Leitch - of John Wick and Deadpool 2 fame - and starring Brad Pitt in the lead, the film was always going to be worth the watch.
It follows Pitt's 'Ladybug' (a new code name that he's not too sure about), who has been called in at the last minute to pull a 'snatch and grab' job.
His task, find a briefcase with a train sticker on Japan's bullet train, and get off at the next available stop.
The only problem? He ain't the only dude on this train who wants that briefcase.
What makes Bullet Train so good is the wacky cast of characters that are found on the train.
Most that we meet are professional assassins or organised crime members, and all have greater motives than they're eager to reveal.
Chief among them are the 'twins' - Lemon and Tangerine.
These two are just an utter joy to behold in every single scene, in no small part due to the very talented actors playing them: Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Tenet) and Brian Tyree Henry (Eternals).
It's always great to see Taylor-Johnson using his native English accent, but it's even more fun to see the American Henry adopt a British tongue, with mostly successful results (the occasional slip-up can be forgiven).
The citrus twins have been tasked with returning a mob boss's screw-up son (played by The Perks of Being a Wallflower's Logan Lerman), and his ransom money, but things aren't going to plan.
Also on board at one time or another are Prince (Joey King, also adopting a British accent and seemingly having a hell of a lot of fun as a burgeoning sociopath), The Wolf (Benito A Martinez Ocasio, better known as the artist Bad Bunny), Kimura (Andrew Koji), The Elder (Mortal Kombat's Hiroyuki Sanada) and The Hornet (Zazie Beetz of Netflix's The Harder They Fall).
Not to mention a name that is sure to delight all fans of mid-00s TV series Heroes - Masi Oka, as the persnickety train conductor.
Aside from the top-notch action and fight sequences, and the truly enjoyable dialogue (mostly belonging to Lemon and Tangerine), most of the joy of Bullet Train comes from the arrival of exciting cast members.
There are even more cameos that won't be revealed here, which go down a treat with the cinema audience.
As far as train-based action movies go, Bullet Train would have to be at the top of the pile - it's definitely more enjoyable than The Commuter, The Taking of Pelham 123 or Unstoppable.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
