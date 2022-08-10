Campbelltown-Macarthur Advertiser

Festival of Fisher's Ghost gets a revamp

Updated August 10 2022 - 1:53am, first published 1:45am
Ready to go: Amanda McKenna from Lupas Hoop Pit with excited kids ready for the return of the Festival of Fisher's Ghost in November. Picture: Supplied

Roller skating, live music, drag bingo and more exciting events form part of a revitalised line-up for this year's Festival of Fisher's Ghost.

