Festival of Fisher's Ghost gets a revamp

Roller skating, live music, drag bingo and more exciting events form part of a revitalised line-up for this year's Festival of Fisher's Ghost.
The popular event will be held from Thursday, November 3 to Sunday, November 13.
A Rooftop Rollin' roller skating event will kick off the festival's program of events at Campbelltown Mall, while the traditional Fisher's Ghost Carnival will see rides take up residence at Bradbury Oval.
Campbelltown CBD come to life with Sunset Sounds at Mawson Park, while Queen Street will play host to a Twilight Fair (between Mawson Park and Lithgow Street), bringing fun and activity to the main strip, given - due to declining attendance - the street parade will not go ahead this year.
Campbelltown mayor George Greiss said it was amazing to see the much-loved festival return after a COVID hiatus.
"Since 1956 the festival has been a staple of our community and I know that thousands of people look forward to it every year," he said.
"While it's been away, we've taken the opportunity to reinvigorate the festival with a new format to give it a modern feel while still holding on to those events that keep people coming back every year and honouring the history of the festival and the Fisher's Ghost legend."
