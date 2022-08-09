Feast multicultural food festival is back

Get your taste buds ready - a celebration of cuisines from around the globe hits town next month.
Campbelltown Council's Feast multicultural food festival makes its return on Saturday, September 17 following a two-year COVID-induced absence.
The lively event will be held at Minto's Redfern Park from 2pm-9pm.
The park will transform into a festive blend of sights, sounds and tastes from all over the world, with traditional food stalls, live performances and cooking demonstrations all on the menu.
Campbelltown mayor George Greiss said Feast was an amazing way to celebrate one of the most diverse and multicultural communities in south-west Sydney.
"By coming together and celebrating these cultures at Feast, residents are able to explore the customs and delicious foods of our multicultural community, while connecting with their traditions," he said.
Performances will include instrumental demonstrations of the didgeridoo, bagpipes and drumming, as well as Chinese Lion Dancing, a Haka, Latin dancing and more.
There's plenty for the kids too, with a Kid's Activity Trail Passport running from 2pm-5pm, including dance and movement workshops, sushi-making courses, Aboriginal craft, origami lantern-making, drumming and VR headset activities.
Find more information on Feast at campbelltown.nsw.gov.au.
