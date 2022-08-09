Campbelltown-Macarthur Advertiser

Feast multicultural food festival is back

Updated August 9 2022 - 6:50am, first published 6:49am
Back on: Minto's FEAST multicultural food festival is making its return next month. 2019 festival pictured. Picture: Jeff McGill

Get your taste buds ready - a celebration of cuisines from around the globe hits town next month.

