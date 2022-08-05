Campbelltown-Macarthur Advertiser

Starford To'a re-signs with Wests Tigers

JL
By Jess Layt
Updated August 5 2022 - 7:10am, first published 6:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Starford To'a at Wests Tigers training in Campbelltown this week. Picture: Simon Bennett

Starford To'a has recommitted to the Wests Tigers ahead of his clash against former club Newcastle Knights this weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jess Layt

Journalist

Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.

Local News

Get the latest Campbelltown news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.