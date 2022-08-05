Starford To'a has recommitted to the Wests Tigers ahead of his clash against former club Newcastle Knights this weekend.
The outside back was set to come off contract at the end of next season, but has extended his time in the orange, black and white until at least the end of the 2024 season.
The 22-year-old joined Wests this season, signing with the club for two years in January.
Wests Tigers chief executive Justin Pascoe said To'a marked the beginning of player contract extensions.
"It's great to have Starford locked in for the next couple of seasons," he said.
"He has earned an extended deal and as a club we are delighted to have him locked away."
To'a said he was thrilled to extend his time with the club.
"I've really enjoyed my first season with Wests Tigers, even though we haven't done as well as we had hoped," he said.
"I think there have been a lot of positives to our season.
"We have really improved as a group over the last few weeks and I think we'll take that progress into the final rounds and into 2023."
The re-signing is a bit of good news for the club, which last week had to deal with long-term injuries to chief playmakers Luke Brooks and Jackson Hastings.
The Wests Tigers face Newcastle Knights at home at Campbelltown Stadium this Sunday, August 7, from 4pm.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
