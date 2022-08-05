Campbelltown-Macarthur Advertiser

Korean culture comes to Sarah Redfern Public School

By Jess Layt
Updated August 5 2022 - 6:58am, first published 6:29am
The kids at Sarah Redfern Public school learned some dance moves, ate some bulgogi and practised their patchwork skills during a special visit at the Minto school this week.

