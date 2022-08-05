The Oaks Public School celebrates 160 years

The folks at The Oaks Public School stepped back in time this week to mark the school's 160th anniversary.
The school organised a range of activities and celebrations to coincide with Education Week, including a massive dress-up day for the students and staff.
There were also performances and an art show, as well as the presentation of award certificates from years gone by.
The Oaks principal Suzanne Bowyer said the celebrations were enjoyed by all.
"Everyone got into the spirit of things," she said.
"Our community doesn't do anything by halves. It was a big job for our teachers as well and they loved taking part.
"Because of COVID we haven't had a lot of opportunities to have families back in our school for a while, so it was a great chance to celebrate together."
Ms Bowyer said remembering the history of the school was something staff and students took seriously, and Education Week provided them with a great chance to showcase that passion.
"We really wanted to recognise the history of The Oaks area as well," she said.
"Parents in the community had an opportunity to see how the school has changed and developed over the years.
"The P and C committee did a presentation of historical photos and worked with the Wollondilly Heritage Centre to collect hold pictures.
"The school wasn't originally on the site that we occupy now."
Ms Bowyer said the committee also arranged for plaques to be added to the school's historical wall, which was created to honour their 150th anniversary.
She mentioned that one particularly passionate mum, herself a teacher at another school, worked hard to put together the slideshow.
"She's part of four generations of The Oaks students," Ms Bowyer said.
"Her children are currently here, and her parents and grandparents came to the school, as well as herself.
"She was really pleased to put the slideshow together to show the history of the school.
"We have a lot of families that are like that, who have been coming to The Oaks for generations."
Ms Bowyer said the anniversary celebrations weren't done with yet, and there would be more activities to come in term four.
She said she was so thrilled to see the week's celebrations turn into such a success.
"Everyone's had such a lovely time, particularly at our assembly," she said.
"There was smiles on everyone's faces. They were so happy to perform. It makes me really proud to be the principal."
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
