Careers expo for council operations team ahead

Updated August 4 2022 - 6:24am, first published 6:23am
Career options on show: Campbelltown Council will hold a careers expo on August 12. Picture: File

School leavers or anyone looking for a career change is urged to attend the Career Expo at the Depot this month.

