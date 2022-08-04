Careers expo for council operations team ahead

School leavers or anyone looking for a career change is urged to attend the Career Expo at the Depot this month.
Attendees can meet the Operations Team and learn more about what it means to work at Campbelltown Council.
People can grab a tea or coffee and chat to workers from various professions across the council's Operations Team at the expo on Saturday, August 13. The event will be held at the Council Depot on Sark Grove, Minto from 9.30am to 12.30pm. Campbelltown mayor George Greiss said the event was a great way to learn more about the varied careers on offer.
"The Operations team perform a pivotal role in our community across a variety of jobs including parks and gardens maintenance, civil construction and maintenance, plant and equipment maintenance, waste management and more," he said.
"The Career Expo is a great opportunity for young people or anyone considering making a career change to come along and talk to our team to find out about working at Campbelltown Council.
"We have an excellent staff training program to help build skill sets and bridge skills gap for workers committed to serving our community."
Cr Greiss said Campbelltown Council had many opportunities for entry and mid-level positions with on-the-job training provided.
The council also recognises the unique skills and attributes of veterans and welcomes applications from ex-service personnel.
