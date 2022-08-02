Score a copy of rom-com inspired novel

Popular author Eva Scott is back with another thrilling romance - and you could score a copy.
Australian Community Media has seven copies of Scott's latest novel, While You Were in the Country, to give away thanks to our good friends at HarperCollins.
The new book, released this month, sees country girl Frankie Fox facing a situation she never thought she'd encounter.
After being ghosted by the guy she thought was The One and losing her roof in a freak storm, she somehow ends up dating her celebrity crush - AFL star Jed Murphy.
But he soon ends up in hospital after a drink-driving accident, and his brother Ant has come along to help.
All three end up under the same roof - and only then does Frankie learn that The One is actually Jed's brother.
Ant has spent his life picking up after his brother, and is far from surprised to hear about his accident, or even Jed's manager's scheme to have him spend the next six weeks living in the country with the girlfriend he never knew about.
But, like Frankie, he's equally surprised to learn that girlfriend is someone he already knows. Intimately.
With a secret she's forbidden from revealing, growing feelings for her boyfriend's brother, two Murphys living in her home and her future happiness on the line, Frankie must ask the most important question of all: is all this trouble really worth a new roof?
Scott's novel is inspired by the popular 90s rom-com While You Were Sleeping, starring Sandra Bullock and Bill Pullman.
It is described as a nostalgic throwback and a modern-day love story about what happens when the man of your dreams isn't quite who you expected.
****GIVEAWAY****
We've got seven copies of While You Were in the Country to give away.
For your chance to win, simply fill out the form below and tell us in 25 words or fewer which 90s romantic comedy is your favourite and why.
Entries close Tuesday, August 16.
Please read the terms and conditions.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
