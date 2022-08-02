Campbelltown-Macarthur Advertiser

Score a copy of rom-com inspired novel

JL
By Jess Layt
Updated August 3 2022 - 12:02am, first published August 2 2022 - 11:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yours to win: Score a copy of While You Were in the Country by Eva Scott. Picture: HarperCollins

Popular author Eva Scott is back with another thrilling romance - and you could score a copy.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jess Layt

Journalist

Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.

Local News

Get the latest Campbelltown news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.