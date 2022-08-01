Campbelltown Hospital's new birthing unit welcomes first bub

The newly-opened birthing unit at Campbelltown Hospital has welcomed its first newborn.
Baby Aurora Sultana was born on Wednesday, July 20 to parents Rachel and Chris.
The expanded birthing unit is part of the ongoing $632 million stage two redevelopment of Campbelltown Hospital and is located in the new 12-storey building.
Aurora entered the world at 1.07pm, weighing 2.6 kilograms and measuring 49 centimetres long.
The Sultanas were overjoyed to meet their first child last month, and thanked midwife Lisa Loveland and student midwife Carly Robinson for their fantastic care during the delivery.
"Thank you so much to Lisa and Carly, they were wonderful," Mrs Sultana said.
"Aurora was in a hurry and was born about an hour after we arrived in the birthing suite.
"We are amazed that our baby was the first born in the unit. It is very special and we are thrilled.
"The unit is lovely and will be great for the women of the local area."
Campbelltown and Camden Hospitals general manager Grant Isedale thanked staff from the birthing and maternity units for their efforts to ensure a smooth transition into the new building.
"We are looking forward to bringing new babies into the world and caring for our patients in such welcoming and comfortable units,'' Mr Isedale said.
The new unit include birthing baths and dedicated ultrasound and interview rooms, as well as patient and staff spaces with views of the region.
Ms Loveland said she and Ms Robinson were honoured to assist in Aurora's birth.
"We are thrilled to have been part of this milestone for the hospital and to welcome beautiful Aurora to the world,'' she said.
Other key features of Campbelltown Hospital's redevelopment include state-of-the-art operating theatres and intensive care unit, a larger emergency department with more treatment spaces and centrally located modern mental health units.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
