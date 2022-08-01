Free infant swimming course launching in Minto

Macarthur locals will be the first to take advantage of free infant swimming lessons.
The Welcome to Water program will kick off at Swim Experts in Minto.
Bec Waqanikalou from Welcome to Water said it was important to introduce babies to swimming in a safe, caring way to ensure the best outcomes into the future.
"Welcome to Water is all about making sure parents are introducing their infants safely, not traumatising the students," she said.
The program is targetted towards infants aged three to six months old.
Ms Waqanikalou children of that age were transitioning out of their 'reflexive breath hold' phase.
"Reflexive breath hold is an inbuilt system to protect the airways of infants when they're underwater, for example in a bath," she said.
"Their throats automatically close off and stop water going into the lungs.
"Welcome to Water is supporting the change from that reflex into a supported breath hold."
The program is delivered for free across five weeks, and Minto is the first location in the NSW and Queensland roll-out.
Ms Waqanikalou said it was about achieving "aquatic readiness" for the parents and children.
"We don't want any dunking or putting babies under water at any point," she said.
"There's good evidence to support the protection of airways for babies, and they can be traumatised if they're held under.
"Obviously parents are babies' first teachers, so giving parents the right information they need, understanding the 'how's and 'why's of swimming lessons is what we're there for.
"Welcome to Water has an online component as well, and the online course is completely free to all parents Australia-wide.
"It prepares them on how to hold their baby, about buoyancy, the properties of water.
"We want them to start from a place of safety and love before they grow up."
Ms Waqanikalou said provider schools like Swim Experts were able to deliver the program for free because they all felt it was so important for parents to teach their kids safe water skills.
"The benefits of swimming are huge, not only developmentally, but there's also research around cognitive development benefits," she said.
"Our provider schools do it because they believe in what we're doing.
"Once the five weeks of free learning finishes, many parents do choose to go onto paid lessons, but there's no obligation and they can take those techniques away and continue completely independently if they wish."
Welcome to Water was founded by Peter Dalle Court and Jess Jones, who wanted to ensure forceful lessons were not being used at swim schools.
"We create trust by offering a standardised program across select swim schools around Australia," Ms Jones said.
"Parents can be sure that all Welcome to Water provider swim schools share a common, child-led philosophy on the learn to swim process."
Swim Experts owner Eric McMullan said Welcome to Water was a perfect with their her own ethos.
"Online education will benefit our parents by adding value to our existing product" says Erin.
"The platform's online training and programming support helps our teachers further develop their skills to give even better service to our customers.
"We hope to increase the participation of infants at swimming lessons by educating parents on our learn to swim process, and offering a free, no-submersion program.
"Parents are confident to show up to lessons if they have knowledge, and know that their swim school is child-led."
The first round of Welcome to Water lessons begin on August 22 at Swim Experts. Learn more: welcometowater.com.au.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
