Campbelltown-Macarthur Advertiser

Man dies in crash on Appin Road

Updated July 28 2022 - 12:47am, first published July 27 2022 - 11:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man dies in crash on Appin Road

A man died in a single-vehicle car crash at Gilead on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Campbelltown news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.