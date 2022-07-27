Man dies in crash on Appin Road

A man died in a single-vehicle car crash at Gilead on Wednesday night.
Emergency services were called to Appin Road just after 8pm on July 27 following reports of the crash.
Campbelltown Police Area Command officers found on arrival that a car had crashed into a tree.
Police, assisted by an off-duty nurse, performed CPR on the driver until NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived.
Unfortunately the 46-year-old could not be revived. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.
Police established a crime scene and have begun an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
