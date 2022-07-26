Macarthur lagging behind in registered organ donors

This DonateLife week, organ donation advocates are calling on locals to register their intentions online.
New figures from DonateLife have revealed that the Camden and Campbelltown LGAs are in the bottom 20 in NSW for registered organ donors, and Wollondilly isn't far behind.
Of the 127 LGAs in the state, Camden comes in at 116, Campbelltown comes in at 112 and Wollondilly is ranked 104. The statistics rate the percentage of registered organ donors in the population aged 15 and above in each LGA.
The top five LGAs in the state are Bellingen, Blue Mountains, Mosman, Ballina and Eurobodalla, with between 53 and 55 per cent of all residents aged 15+ registered to donate their organs.
It's a different story in Macarthur.
Though our three LGAs are all better placed than the bottom-ranked Fairfield - which has just 15 per cent of registered donors - Camden, Campbelltown and Wollondilly all have less than 40 per cent of residents registered to donate their organs and tissue.
Camden has just 27 per cent, Campbelltown is slightly better at 29 per cent, and the shire is well ahead with 39 per cent.
Raby's Lauren Rowe, a passionate organ donation advocate and transplant recipient, took to social media to encourage everyone to make their organ donation wishes known.
"It only takes one minute to register as an organ and tissue donor," she said on Instagram.
"If you aren't a registered organ donor, and that's something you'd like to do, please go on the myGov app and register."
DonateLife wants to see an extra 100,000 Australians signed up to register their organs and tissue.
The organisation notes there are 1750 seriously people on the organ transplant waitlist, and a further 13,000 people on dialysis who could benefit from a kidney transplant.
Danielle Fisher, general manager of the NSW Organ and Tissue Donation Service, said it was time to discuss your organ donation wishes.
"We know the biggest barrier to families saying 'yes' to donation is not knowing their family member wanted to be a donor," she said.
"When donation is possible, it helps when families know what their loved one wanted.
"Across Australia, nine in 10 families say yes to donation when their loved one was a registered donor, and this number is halved when a person is not registered and has not shared their wishes with their family.
"It's really important that everyone... gets behind DonateLife Week, because right now in Australia there are 13 million people aged 16 and over who are eligible to register as organ and tissue donors - but haven't. It only takes one minute at donatelife.gov.au or just three taps in your Medicare app."
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
