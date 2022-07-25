Campbelltown-Macarthur Advertiser

Service honours mine disaster victims

Updated July 27 2022 - 4:58am, first published July 25 2022 - 4:57am
Always remembered: One of the tributes at the Appin Mine commemoration at the weekend. Picture: Supplied

The lives of 14 men who died in the Appin Mine disaster were commemorated at the weekend.

