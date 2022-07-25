Service honours mine disaster victims

The lives of 14 men who died in the Appin Mine disaster were commemorated at the weekend.
A memorial service was held at the Appin Mine Memorial Garden on Sunday, July 24 in memory of the tragedy of 1979.
The service was attended by community members, council figures and representatives of South32.
South32's vice president of operations, Peter Baker, said everyone gathered to celebrate the memory of those lost 43 years ago.
"The local community honoured the 14 men who lost their lives in the Appin Mine disaster, which occurred on July 24, 1979," he said. "We also acknowledge all those who were injured and impacted by the disaster, including the emergency services personnel who responded so bravely."
A sculpture marking the 40th anniversary of the disaster was installed at Appin Sportsground in 2019, commissioned by South32.
It consists of locally-made steel arches which curve upwards and inwards to form a tunnel, reminiscent of a longwall mine tunnel. Some of the wood used for the seats was taken from old mine support beams previously used at the Appin mine.
The lost miners were: Alwyn Brewin, Francis James Garrity, Ian Victor Giffard, Geoffrey Ernest Johnson, Jurgen Lauterbach, Alexander Hardie Lawson, James Oldcorn, Peter Andrew Peck, Robert Edward Rawcliffe, Roy Rawlings, Karl Staats, John Leslie Stonham, Roy Williams and Gary John Woods.
