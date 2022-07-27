Campbelltown-Macarthur Advertiser

James Meredith's new coaching gig

Updated July 27 2022 - 4:55am, first published 4:53am
New role: James Meredith has been signed on to a coaching role at Macarthur FC. Picture: Macarthur FC

James Meredith has signed up to join the coaching ranks of Macarthur FC for upcoming season next season.

