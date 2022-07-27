James Meredith's new coaching gig

James Meredith has signed up to join the coaching ranks of Macarthur FC for upcoming season next season.
The left back called time on his playing career at the end of last season, and will now remain with the Bulls in a new capacity.
Advertisement
Meredith has been with Macarthur FC since their inaugural season, and made 40 appearances, scoring three goals.
He will now join new head coach Dwight Yorke and assistant coach Russell Latapy in steering the team's upcoming season.
"I look forward to working under great professionals and a good team," Meredith said. "To join the ranks with the likes of Anthony Crea, his wealth of experience and knowledge is something I can take on board and use to further my career.
"With the new appointments of Dwight Yorke and Russell Latapy, it is a great honour to be by their side in the coaching ranks with both being such great players and professionals. They bring different ideas to the club, and I look forward to the journey ahead."
Bulls Group chief executive Sam Krslovic said he was looking forward to seeing what Meredith could bring to the other side of the pitch.
"James has been with us since our inaugural season, so he knows what the club is about, and I believe he will be able to learn a lot from our football staff," he said.
"I'm thrilled to have him on board within our coaching ranks and look forward to seeing where this journey takes him."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.