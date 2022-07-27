Campbelltown-Macarthur Advertiser

Bulls secure talents of Daniel Arzani

Updated July 27 2022 - 4:54am, first published 4:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deal inked: Daniel Arzani has joined Dwight Yorke at the Bulls from Manchester City. Picture: Macarthur FC

He's already played for the Socceroos and Manchester City, and now young gun Daniel Arzani has found his new home.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Campbelltown news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.