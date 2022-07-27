Bulls secure talents of Daniel Arzani

He's already played for the Socceroos and Manchester City, and now young gun Daniel Arzani has found his new home.
Macarthur FC this week announced the signing of the attacking midfielder.
Advertisement
Arzani became the youngest player to be named in an Australian World Cup squad back in 2018, and was the youngest player in the tournament, coming on as a substitute in the latter stages of the Socceroos' group stage match against France.
Impressed by his talent in the A-League, Manchester City secured Arzani's talents in 2018. He has since been on loan to Celtic, Utrecht, Aarhus and Lommel.
The Iranian-born 23-year-old said he was excited about his homecoming to the A-League arena after years away.
"I'm looking forward to returning to the A-League and bringing my experiences to the Bulls," Arzani said.
"Being a new club, it's exciting especially to be working under someone like [head coach] Dwight Yorke and the rest of the staff here at the Bulls. I can't wait to be back on the pitch and to get the season started."
Bulls Group chief executive Sam Krslovic said the young star would bring a wealth of experience to the squad.
"Daniel has developed in front of us into an incredible football player and has demonstrated the drive and raw talent for success," he said. "To have a young player with the amount of experience and talent at our club is a privilege."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.