A great movie transports you to another place.
It creates the feel and history of a location so well, that you feel you know it yourself.
Period pieces are particularly good at this, if done well, and new book adaptation Where the Crawdads Sing is no exception.
Produced by Reese Witherspoon and based on the popular novel by Delia Owens, the film tells the story of 'marsh girl' Kya Clark.
The outsider, ridiculed by many in her Southern town (and shunned by the rest) is charged with the murder of a man found in the marshes, and put on trial.
Her lawyer, a kindly man named Tom (David Strathairn, Nightmare Alley) says he needs to show the jury what kind of woman she really is, not what they've decided about her, and thus begins her life story.
We learn about her abusive father, difficult childhood, and reliance on the marsh for safety, comfort and livelihood.
Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven) plays Kya with a wide-eyed enthusiasm that's not diminished by her steely resolve.
She has developed a character who is in constant awe of the nature around her, yet deeply distrusting of the people who move through it.
It is a beautiful performance that certainly deserves celebrating and will hopefully earn the British actress (who uses a very convincing Southern accent) some recognition come awards season.
The story examines trust - giving, earning and abusing - and growth, freedom and confinement (in both the literal and figurative sense), and justice.
Director Olivia Newman in just her second feature has managed to create a film that is so evocative of its time and place, completely immersing the audience in the story.
It is dark and moody, yet hopeful and stunningly beautiful.
Co-stars Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, Michael Hyatt and Sterling Macer Jr are particularly great in support.
Stick around in the credits to hear new Taylor Swift song Carolina, written especially for the film and reminiscent of her work on the Hunger Games soundtrack.
Where the Crawdads Sing is an engrossing and moving tale that could easily become a modern favourite.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
