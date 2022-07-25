Wests Tigers lodge complaint over game-deciding call against Cowboys

The Wests Tigers have made an official complaint to the NRL following their controversial loss at the weekend.
The Bunker - the video referee hub which can review decisions made during the game - ruled veteran North Queensland Cowboys player Kyle Feldt was denied the opportunity to properly chase the ball from his team's kick-off in the final second of the game due to Asu Kepaoa changing his running line and impacting the winger.
Advertisement
The Wests Tigers held a one-point lead at the time, and were shocked when referee Chris Butler allowed the home team to call a challenge at the end of the game, with the clock on zero.
The Cowboys were awarded a penalty, and goal kicker Valentine Holmes easily added the two points to his team's score, giving them the one-point win instead.
The Sunday afternoon game in Townsville was supposed to be one of celebration for the cellar-dwelling Tigers, with James Tamou reaching the 300 game mark.
But all celebrations were squandered by the decision which has sent rugby league fans into a frenzy.
A petition has even been launched on Change.org to have the Cowboys win stripped, and the two competition points handed to the Wests Tigers. It gained more than 6500 signatures in less than a day.
Wests Tigers chief executive Justin Pascoe, who attended the match with club chairman Lee Hagipantelis, sad the club was demanding an explanation from the NRL.
"We believe the officials got it wrong, plain and simple," he said.
"That decision has cost us victory and we want answers."
The win would have taken the club off the bottom of the ladder and ahead of the Gold Coast Titans, who also recorded a loss on Sunday.
Wests produced a performance better than fans had seen for most of the season.
"Our players worked their backsides off all night to celebrate Jimmy's 300th game, and they are to be applauded for their efforts," Pascoe said.
"I know officials also work hard to get it right, but this in our opinion was just so wrong.
"I have spoken to a number of very experienced players, former players, media commentators and our own coaching staff and everyone agrees it was the wrong call.
"I'm not here to bash officials, I know they are doing their best, but the Bunker is there to avoid 'howlers'. We would like an explanation from the NRL, and our members and fans deserve that."
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.