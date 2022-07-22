Time to plant a tree at Milton Park

It's time to get your hands dirty and do some good for the environment.
Campbelltown Council is inviting residents to celebrate National Tree Day on Sunday, July 31 by attending a tree planting event at Milton Park.
The council is working with Greening Australia to plant 4600 trees at the Macquarie Fields park.
The National Tree Day event will help reach that goal, as well as improving the city's tree canopy and expanding the critically endangered Cumberland Plain Woodland.
Campbelltown mayor George Greiss said the event would be fun for the family this month.
"Milton Park is a fantastic open space for people in Macquarie Fields and the surrounding area with a new inclusive play space, dog park and recently upgraded sporting facilities," he said.
"The planting of thousands of trees will enhance the existing canopy of the park, creating more shade for people and improving habitat for local wildlife.
"The event will be a great day so I encourage anyone interested to register now."
Greening Australia senior program officer Nicola Masters said the event provided the perfect opportunity for locals to reconnect with nature - and each other.
"We're excited to be delivering a great community event on National Tree Day with our partner Campbelltown Council as part of our broader efforts to create a biodiverse, climate resilient network of gardens, parks, schools and waterways through our Nature in Cities program," she said.
Prospective tree planters can register for one of four one-hour sessions between 10am and 3pm on July 31, with a limit of 25 people per session.
Attendees are encouraged to wear a hat, long pants, enclosed shoes and bring drinking water.
Parts of Milton Park are currently closed to prepare the tree planting site.
More information, registration at campbelltown.nsw.gov.au
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
