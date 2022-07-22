Win a double pass to Fangirls opening night at the Opera House

Critically-acclaimed musical Fangirls is headed to the Sydney Opera House this month - and you could win tickets to opening night.
The show, which celebrates the misunderstood power and passion of teenage fandom, will run at the Drama Theatre from July 28 to September 4 following sold out seasons at the Belvoir and Seymour Centre.
Fangirls even earned a 2021 ARIA nomination for Best Original Soundtrack or Musical Theatre Cast Album, and picked up the Sydney Theatre Award for best mainstage musical in 2019.
The production follows a 14-year-old girl, Edna, who is thoroughly obsessed with the lead singer of an international boy band.
When the band announced their headed Down Under for a tour, Edna's smarts and commitment will be put to the ultimate test in her pursuit of meeting the pop sensation.
Young star Manali Datar steps into Edna's leading shoes fresh off her time as Rose Granger-Weasley in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.
Fangirls is written by Yve Blake - an award-winning playwright, screenwriter and composer - and directed by Paige Rattray.
"I am peeing-my-pants-level excited that Fangirls is returning for the third time," Blake said.
"I wrote this show for my 14-year-old self, but this is not just a show for teenagers. This is a show for anyone raising a teenager, anyone who knows what it's like to feel the pang of a first crush, or anyone who's been missing the feeling of seeing your favourite band in concert and cheering with your whole chest.
"The show may be called Fangirls, but it's about so much more than fans or girls, and that's really been reflected in the audience response.
"I'm pinching myself that we get to bring this show to the Sydney Opera House and I can't wait for our audiences to see the jaw-dropping new cast we're assembling."
Tickets are on sale now at sydneyoperahouse.com
Australian Community Media has a double pass to Fangirls at the Drama Theatre on Thursday, July 28 from 7.30pm to give away thanks to our good friends at the Sydney Opera House.
For your chance to win, simply fill out the form below and tell us in 25 words or fewer which artist you were obsessed with as a teenager, and why.
Entries close 10am Tuesday, July 26.
Entries close 10am Tuesday, July 26.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
