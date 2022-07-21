Body of missing Mount Annan teen found

The body of a 19-year-old man who was reported missing from his Mount Annan home on Sunday has been found, police report.
The teen was last seen about 6am on July 17. Police were notified by his family when he could not be located, and an investigation into his whereabouts was launched.
Officers and the man's family held particular concerns due to his bipolar disorder diagnosis.
Police today (Thursday, July 21) reported the man's body was found during a search of the Australian Botanic Garden, Mount Annan about 1.40pm.
This came after a large-scale, multi-agency search of the area as part of the investigation. The search was coordinated by Police Rescue with assistance from Aviation Command (PolAir), Dog and Mounted Unit, Police Divers, Operations Support Group, Public Order and Riot Squad, State Emergency Service and the NSW Rural Fire Service.
Initial inquiries suggest the 19-year-old's death is not suspicious.
A report is being prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Superintendent Fuller of Camden Police Area Command thanked the community for their assistance in providing information relevant to the investigation.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
