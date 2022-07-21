Bulls fanbase to grow with youth memberships

Great news, young Bulls fans - you can be a part of the club for free!
Macarthur FC has just launched a new Grassroots Membership program, which will see youngsters becoming members for free.
Kids aged 12 and under who are participants in the 2022 Macarthur Football Association season will receive a full season membership to the A-League club free of charge.
With the arrival of new head coach Dwight Yorke, who takes the helm following the departure of inaugural coach Ante Milicic, the Bulls are set to take the pitch early October with fan favourites Lachie Rose, Ulises Dvila and Charles M'Mombwa returning for what is expected to be an exciting season.
The Bulls are looking forward to creating a family-friendly environment at Campbelltown Stadium, where local Grassroot participants can enjoy the game day atmosphere.
Salv Carmusciano, general manager of the Macarthur Football Association, is thrilled the club is building support through its grassroots participants.
"The MFA applauds the Bulls on this great initiative, which we no doubt will drive more families to Campbelltown Stadium to support the club," he said.
"The Bulls are the shopfront of the game in the south-west, and we are excited to partner with them to grow the football family and create life-long fans of the beautiful game."
Bulls Group chief executive Sam Krslovic believes this program is the right step towards the future.
"We want the next generation to get involved with the competition and look to our players as role models," he said.
"It's important that we use our platform to give back to the community and create experiences that everyone enjoys.
"Macarthur Football Association has a solid foundation, and for us we see this as an opportunity to partner with them to help boost the game we all love and build a family-friendly environment at our games at Campbelltown Stadium."
