Works begin on new integrated cancer centre in Campbelltown

Construction has begun on a $52 million integrated cancer centre in Campbelltown.
Representatives of Campbelltown Council, the South Western Sydney Local Health District, doctors and community members gathered on site this week for a sod turning ceremony to mark the start of works on the project.
The cancer centre project is a collaboration between Campbelltown Council, GenesisCare, Erilyan and NorthWest's Vital Healthcare Property Trust, and will be housed at the Campbelltown Library site. There are plans for the library to be moved into the CBD, while the council has begun planning for temporary relocation spaces as the cancer centre progresses.
The facility will include medical oncology and radiation services, medical imaging, pathology, a clinical trials unit and allied health services.
Campbelltown mayor George Greiss said the cancer centre would save Macarthur residents valuable time travelling out of the area for care.
"This development will expand the capacity of our local health and cancer care services, building upon the great work already being done in the public sector and increasing the availability of important treatments, therapies and global clinical trials," he said.
"Increased local services will reduce the burden of travel on residents during what is an especially difficult and stressful time in their lives. This is a great investment for our city that will provide local high-value jobs in the heart of our city centre and ensure long-term financial returns on council land that can be reinvested into our community."
Campbelltown, Camden and Wollondilly comprise three of the top seven Sydney areas ranked by cancer incidence and three of the top six Sydney areas ranked by cancer mortality.
GenesisCare NSW general manager Fergus Rourke said a "huge amount of work" had cone into ensuring local healthcare services could cater for the fast-growing Macarthur population.
"Our integrated cancer centre will play a critical role in ensuring cancer patients from across south-west Sydney and the Southern Highlands are able to receive rapid access to care, as well as participate in global clinical trials, closer to home," he said.
"Globally, we are also seeing increased awareness and understanding of the importance of sustainability in healthcare infrastructure.."
NorthWest's Alex Belcastro said there the cancer centre was just the first phase of their plans for the 28,000sqm site.
"We very much look forward to combining leading health services including mental health, a day surgery, and consulting rooms, to deliver this significant precinct in the coming years," she said.
More than 750 local sub-contractors will be employed during the construction phase of the project, and once open, the service will create 60 long-term healthcare jobs. The centre will have the capacity to deliver more than 30,000 treatments annually.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
