What if my workers compensation claim is denied?

This is branded content.



Without team members and the necessary tools required to fulfill their tasks, no one is left to accomplish business goals and expansion. With such valuable roles, employers must get workers' compensation coverage in most countries, including Australia.

But even if employers are mandated to purchase them, workers' insurance providers may question and deny specific claims. In this blog, you'll find out more about workers' insurance, why your claim may be disapproved, and how to move forward with workers compensation lawyers from such an issue.

What workers' compensation insurance is

Workers' compensation is a form of protection or insurance for employees who acquire work-related injuries or illnesses. These injuries may be classified as mental and physical, whereas sickness can cover diseases that develop or are aggravated by work.

In most countries, worker's compensation covers an employee's medical and rehabilitation costs, as well as wages lost during hospitalisation and recovery. Before availing the benefits, an injured or sick team member must file a claim and wait for the insurance provider's response.

Why compensation claims may be denied

An insurance company may reject or deny your claim for specific reasons. As Australia's compensation may cover salary repayment or medical cost reimbursement, the company can decline either one or both of them. If that happens, you'll receive a Section 78 notice from the provider, stating the decision and how they arrived at such a conclusion. The document also provides guidelines on how you may request an appeal.

Failure to report on time (within 30 days) after a diagnosis is a possible reason for your claim getting rejected. Compensation claims from individuals who don't fall under the legal definition of a worker or whose injuries and illnesses aren't proven to be work-related per the insurance company's definitions will likely receive such rejection notice.

How to launch an appeal

As upholding workers' rights and welfare are paramount to any country, employees are provided with options to request a review or file a lawsuit as necessary. Here's how you can move forward if you've received such information in some Australian jurisdictions.

New South Wales (NSW)

Up until 2015, WorkCover was the agency tasked with enforcing compliance with workers' health, safety, and welfare rules in NSW. It was also responsible for the workers' compensation system. Today, it has already been replaced by multiple agencies: SafeWork NSW, iCare, and State Insurance Regulatory Authority (SIRA). Workers whose claims have been rejected may contact the insurer, which in turn, must send an application form including the reason for requesting a claim review.

If the provider responds with another disapproval, you may file a dispute application through the Personal Injury Commission. In most cases, it's better to be represented by a workers' compensation lawyer to help build your case.

Queensland

WorkCover continues to manage the Queensland workers' compensation scheme. Once an applicant submits a claim, the staff will review and evaluate the documents. If a claim has been turned down, the agency will send a Section 78 Notice and if necessary, contact you to explain why your claim was denied.

Affected workers may request a review from the Workers Compensation Regulator within three months of receiving the letter. The Office of Industrial Relations will review the submitted documents without bias toward either party. Besides rejected applications, this office can also review decisions on weekly compensation payment adjustments or compensation termination.

Western Australia (WA)

You may contact the Conciliation Service hotline numbers if you're an injured worker from WA and need to appeal a workers' compensation coverage disapproval. A conciliation process involves both parties being called together to agree to a fair solution, with assistance from a Conciliation Offer from the Office of the Workers Compensation Conciliation Service (WCCS). Having legal representation is a wise decision in these situations.

An injured or sick employee may forward the issue to the Workers Compensation Arbitration Service if the conciliation fails. An Arbitrator will decide on the case, based on the merits and documentary evidence submitted at this stage. The process applies in the Australian Capital Territory, or ACT, where the dispute must go through conciliation before arbitration.

South Australia

Employees who want to appeal the insurance provider's decision, for instance, those whose coverage has been rejected for treatment of mental health issues, must file a Notice of Dispute before the SA Employment Tribunal, which will organise a conciliation meeting. If the negotiations fall through, the affected worker must file a Notice of Dissatisfaction and be referred to the Tribunal president for a trial. In this legal proceeding, a team member has the right to be represented by legal counsel.

Tasmania

In this state, employees must also refer to the Workers Rehabilitation and Compensation Tribunal, which arranges a conciliation meeting. When an agreement isn't possible between the two parties, arbitrated hearings will ensue to give closure to both sides.

Conclusion

Employees must know the type of coverage the insurance company provides. At the same time, it's crucial to act fast and gather the documentary requirements as soon as possible to avoid being turned down by the insurance company. Coverage denial may be a severe issue, but a skilled lawyer can help build your case or get you the legal benefits you deserve.

