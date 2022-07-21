Campbelltown-Macarthur Advertiser

Drone technology helping restore degraded land at botanic gardens

Updated July 21 2022 - 5:24am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Botanic Garden Mount Annan's Jarryd Kelly with one of the drones. Picture: Chris Lane

Cutting-edge drone technology is being used at the Australian Botanic Garden Mount Annan to restore native vegetation on degraded land.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Campbelltown news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.