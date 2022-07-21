The gorgeous countryside and slightly offbeat humour of Falling for Figaro might cause viewers to think of similar British and/or Irish rom-coms of late.
There was the bewildering Wild Mountain Thyme, the nauseating Then Came You and the altogether cringeworthy Finding You.
It is a small victory that Falling for Figaro is better than all of them. That's not to say it's particularly good, memorable or funny, but it has a bit more charm and a slightly less corny dialogue.
The film follows American fund manager Millie, who gives up her lucrative and successful career to chase after her dream of being an opera singer (a dream she has apparently told no one about, not even her confused but supportive boyfriend).
So she packs up from her comfortable London life and heads to a middle of nowhere Scottish town with only a pub and a tractor shop, to learn from prickly retired opera singer Meghan Geoffrey-Bishop.
Little does she know Meghan already has another student - the brusque and mysterious Max, who also works at the pub.
Aussie Danielle Macdonald is enjoyable as Millie. Her star has been slowly on the rise, with great turns in Dumplin' and Unbelievable.
New Dame Joanna Lumley plays the cantankerous Meghan and it's quite enjoyable to see her be rude and ruthless. Hugh Skinner (Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again) is more painful as the pained Max.
There's a laugh or two to be had, but not enough genuine conflict to be compelling.
Might work for opera fans?
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
