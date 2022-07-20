Score tickets to Jessica Mauboy's Night at the Barracks

A host of Australia's best performers are bringing their talents to a stunning location in September, and you can be a part of it.
A Night at the Barracks will see stars like Jessica Mauboy, Tim Finn, The Rubens, David Campbell, James Morrison and more perform at The Barracks at North Head, Manly, over the course of a month.
For the first time ever, audiences will bask in this enchanting location that is steeped in history and natural beauty while soaking up the artistry of Australia's biggest names in music, theatre, pop, indie rock, opera, jazz and contemporary dance.
JESSICA MAUBOY
Friday, September 9
Multi ARIA award-winning singer-songwriter and actress Jessica Mauboy, also a coach on The Voice Australia, opens the show with an anthology of her biggest hits.
DAVID CAMPBELL: BACK IN THE SWING
Saturday, September 10
Popular singer, actor and TV presenter David Campbell will deliver his acclaimed show 'Back in the Swing' which features a full band and blends the music of swing, ballads and R&B artists like Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra and Billy Joel.
THE TAP PACK
Sunday, September 11
Australia's hottest tap dance sensation, The Tap Back brings their high energy, tap comedy show to Night at the Barracks to conjure up a modern twist to the crooners and artists from the 50s through to the noughties! Dressed in slick suits and equipped with sharp wit, the show is "old school cool" from the new kings of swing.
JOSH PYKE + EMMA DONOVAN AND THE PUTBACKS
Friday, September 16
ARIA award-winner Josh Pyke will be bringing his full band to perform songs from across his seven celebrated albums, in collaboration with acclaimed Indigenous vocalist Emma Donovan and Melbourne rhythm combo The Putbacks.
SOMETHING FOR KATE
Saturday, September 27
Something For Kate have been a household name for 20 years and have had several platinum and gold selling albums, as well as plenty of awards to their name. They will perform a selection of material from across their acclaimed catalogue at this special one-off concert.
DAVID HOBSON AND LUCY DURACK IN CONCERT. ACCOMPANIED BY A 45-PIECE ORCHESTRA
Sunday, September 18
Stage queen Lucy Durack and opera legend David Hobson come together for the first time with a 45-piece orchestra under renowned conductor John Forman for this one-off show, performing classics from The Wizard of Oz, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Into the Woods, Les Miserables, Tosca, Rigoletto and more.
AUSTRALIAN ROCK COLLECTIVE CELEBRATES THE BEATLES 'LET IT BE' ALBUM 50th ANNIVERSARY
Friday, September 23
Following two sold-out tours of The Beatles' Abbey Road Live in 2019/20, The Australian Rock Collective (ARC) are returning in to present the final Beatles album in all its glory. ARC is Kram (Spiderbait), Darren Middleton (Powderfinger), Mark Wilson (Jet) and Davey Lane (You Am I).
SYDNEY DANCE COMPANY
Saturday, September 24
Sydney Dance Company takes to the stage with a transformative double bill of IMPERMANENCE fresh from its sell out season, and the mesmerising duet from ab [intra] as featured in the Paris Opera Ballet's Gala evening before touring France.
THE RUBENS
Sunday, September 25
Menangle band The Rubens will be performing a selection of material from across their 10-year career, including songs from their award-winning albums.
SYMPHONY UNDER THE STARS FEATURING JOHN FOREMAN AND THE AUSSIE POPS ORCHESTRA
Friday, September 30
Popular Classics Under the Stars will sweep audiences away with the magnificence of some of the world's most glorious music. Performed by esteemed tenor Lorenzo Rositano, magnificent soprano Giuseppina Grech and John Foreman's Aussie Pops Orchestra.
BJORN AGAIN
Saturday, October 1
Bjorn Again are be back playing all of ABBA's biggest hits in an action-packed, highly entertaining concert for the whole family.
80's SYMPHONICA with TIM CAMPBELL and BONNIE ANDERSON.
Sunday, October 2
The 80s are back, but this time with an orchestra! Join Tim Campbell, Bonnie Anderson and John Foreman's Aussie Pops Orchestra for a brilliant night of your favourite 80s smash hits, complete with symphonic backing.
WINSTON SURFSHIRT
Thursday, October 6
Six-piece Northern Beaches collective Winston Surfshirt have spent the past six years establishing themselves as one of Australia's, and the world's, finest indie-R&B outfits. They combine a classic west coast hip-hop sound with the snap of psych-pop and sunny, uniquely Australian charm.
JAMES MORRISON MOTOWN EXPERIENCE
Friday, October 7
The legendary James Morrison, accompanied by his talented band, will perform hits from James Brown, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder and all the Motown greats.
JAMES MORRISON BIG BAND FEATURING EMMA PASK
Saturday, October 8
Morrison returns for a night of brassy sounds with acclaimed vocalist Emma Pask and his big band performing classics made famous by greats Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington, Gershwin and, of course, Frank Sinatra.
TIM FINN
Sunday, October 9
Tim Finn returns to Sydney in a rare solo performance to revisit some of the incredible songs from across his illustrious career with Split Enz, Crowded House (alongside brother Neil), The Finn Brothers and his solo work.
Learn more: https://nightatthebarracks.com.au
To celebrate the innovative concert series, ACM has a bunch of double passes to give away to Mauboy's opening performance on Friday, September 9 from 6pm.
For your chance to win, email jessica.layt@austcommunitymedia.com.au simply fill out the form below and tell us in 25 words or fewer an iconic Australian location where you'd like to see your favourite artist perform.
Entries close Tuesday, August 2.
Please read the terms and conditions.
