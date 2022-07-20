New Macarthur Square artwork is Rhonda's 'legacy'

Rhonda Sampson's art can be found throughout the Macarthur region.
She created the stunning design at Campbelltown Stadium, and has done work with Western Sydney Airport.
Advertisement
But it's her latest piece that she believes is her greatest yet.
The Campbelltown artist has created a vibrant, colourful artwork which is featured throughout Macarthur Square, and is titled the same.
"My phone blew up after we launched," Ms Sampson said. "I find that Macarthur Square is my legacy piece. It's something that's embedded throughout the centre and is going to stay there permanently. The feedback I've received has come left, right and centre and it's been pretty amazing."
Ms Sampson's work will be showcase as a giant, (11-metre by 2.5-metre) mural in the purple car park; on the undercarriage of new escalators; on two large rugs, including near David Jones; on digital billboards; on staff uniforms and at the centre management entry.
Centre manager Trevor Hill said the Macarthur Square team was dedicated to learning more about Indigenous culture.
"The centre management team has embraced this very special opportunity to learn and incorporate the knowledge, talent and wisdom of First Nations people into our shopping centre," he said.
"We're thrilled to have partnered with Rhonda to bring this artwork to life across the centre to show our deep respect and for customers and broader community to enjoy."
Ms Sampson said the artwork told the visual story of Macarthur Square.
"We wanted it to be noticeable and vibrant, so you can't miss it," she said. "I came up with the colours as a celebration of Macarthur Square. It's been in Campbelltown for as long as I can remember and it's on of the go-to places in town. It's like a meeting place for families of every generation. My auntie used to take me to Macarthur Square as a young child, and I take my young cousins and they'll take their children."
Ms Sampson said the piece incorporated the old water slide which used to neighbour the centre, and the growth of Macarthur Square from separate buildings to one large site.
"There's been so many changes, and through the artwork we celebrate that history and its meaning to the community," she said.
Having her work across the region is a source of great pride for Ms Sampson.
"It's done with purpose," she said. "I find that there's not enough of the Aboriginal culture around, visible, and my purpose in developing larger pieces is to influence next generation of creatives, whether they're Aboriginal or not."
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.