New Macarthur Square artwork is Rhonda's 'legacy'

"We wanted it to be noticeable and vibrant, so you can't miss it," she said. "I came up with the colours as a celebration of Macarthur Square. It's been in Campbelltown for as long as I can remember and it's on of the go-to places in town. It's like a meeting place for families of every generation. My auntie used to take me to Macarthur Square as a young child, and I take my young cousins and they'll take their children."

