Spotlight opens doors on new store at Campbelltown Mall

It may have moved from its Queen Street location, but Spotlight is still very much a Campbelltown fixture.
The store today (Wednesday, July 20) opened at its brand new Campbelltown Mall home with a special celebration.
The new store has an additional 300sqm of space, making it one of the largest Spotlight stores in Sydney.
After an official opening and ribbon-cutting with Campbelltown deputy mayor Warren Morrison at 8am, the store welcomed new customers inside.
The first 100 were able to secure a free pillow, while the rest of the day included activities and entertainment like live music, face painting, magicians, balloon artists, product giveaways and more.
The new Spotlight features a 'party' concept and 'inflation station', a dedicated green room, larger home decor and craft ranges and a designated craft room for demonstrations and classes.
Almost 40 existing staff members from Campbelltown Spotlight have come over to the new store, while an additional eight have also been hired.
Many of the staffers have been with Spotlight for more than a decade.
Spotlight chief executive Quentine Gracanin said the move to Campbelltown Mall supported Campbelltown Council's plans to revitalise Queen Street and improve the CBD.
"We believe that our store's bigger space and relocation to Campbelltown Mall will support the council's vision to solidify Campbelltown as a cultural hub in the west," he said.
"Our new space boasts an incredible 2800sqm across one whole level.
"In addition, the new fit-out features an improved design and layout which aims to improve the overall customer experience through ease of shopping.
"We want our customers to walk into our store and feel that everything they need is within reach - be it Home Décor, Furnishings, Manchester, Sew and Dress, Arts and Craft or Party. Our new fit-out will allow customers to look, touch and feel products to ensure their purchase is right for them."
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
