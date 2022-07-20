Campbelltown-Macarthur Advertiser

Spotlight opens doors on new store at Campbelltown Mall

JL
By Jess Layt
Updated July 20 2022 - 7:00am, first published 6:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Now open: Spotlight store manager Matthi Wilczynski with performers outside the new store. Picture: Chris Lane

It may have moved from its Queen Street location, but Spotlight is still very much a Campbelltown fixture.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jess Layt

Journalist

Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.

Local News

Get the latest Campbelltown news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.