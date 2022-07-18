Wests Tigers secure NSW Women's premiership at Campbelltown

The Wests Tigers will head into the NRLW season next year with winning momentum, securing victory in the NSW Women's competition on Saturday.
The stunning match against the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks was held at Campbelltown Stadium, and ended in a one-point victory for the home side, the scoreboard reading 21-20.
The teams were neck-and-neck at the final siren, tied at 14-all.
A further 10 minutes of extra time was added to the clock, but though points were scored, both Wests and Cronulla remained deadlocked.
The Sharks' Sam Bremner crossed first, helping her side to a 20-14 lead in extra time, but the locals responded through Keele Browne and scores were level at 20-20 again.
That is until Golden Point rolled around, and a hero was born - Blair Athol's own Emily Curtain. The halfback slotted the winning field goal to earn her side, which includes twin sister Sophie and NRLW stars Kezie Apps and Jess Sergis, the trophy.
Curtain posted on social media that it was "so surreal" to secure the victory.
"What a bunch of girls to do it with," she said.
Both Wests Tigers and Cronulla will join the expanded 10-club NRLW competition in the 2023 season.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
