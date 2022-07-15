Campbelltown-Macarthur Advertiser

Boots n' Beats festival raises more than $10k for charity

Updated July 15 2022 - 7:08am, first published 6:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local artist Grace Amos performing at Camden's Boots 'n Beats festival. Picture: Simon Bennett

Almost $12,000 has been donated to aid flood recovery in Camden following the recent Boots n' Beats festival.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Campbelltown news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.