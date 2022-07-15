Boots n' Beats festival raises more than $10k for charity

Almost $12,000 has been donated to aid flood recovery in Camden following the recent Boots n' Beats festival.
The country music concert, held at Cadmen Town Farm on June 18, was Camden Council's first major event since COVID-19 emerged.
It was held to boost the spirits of locals who'd been doing it tough, and entry to the event was free.
However, locals could buy Boots n' Beats branded cowboy hats and sausage sizzles on the night, with money going to local charities.
And festival-goers more than got behind the initiative, spending $11,900.
These funds will be evenly split between Big Yellow Umbrella, Mother Hubbard's Cupboard and Turning Point Camden.
Camden mayor Therese Fedeli praised the success of the event.
"Between the pandemic, lockdowns and wild weather events, we've just had postponement after postponement of late," she said.
"It had been way too long since we were able to get together as a community and enjoy one of the great events council puts on. And what better way to kick-start our event calendar again with a brand-new event!
"It was terrific to see people really getting into the spirit of Boots n' Beats. I saw everyone enjoying the line dancing, roving entertainment, animal nurseries, craft activities and the many food and drink stalls available at the event."
Cr Fedeli said local performers Gras Amos, NeillyRich, Tori Darke and Southbound were "true showstoppers" alongside headliners Shannon Noll and Adam Brand.
"To say we were wowed is an understatement," she said.
"Their talent, stage presence, electric energy and pure love for what they do was inspiring. I'd like to say a huge thank you to the amazing talent, as well as all the food and product vendors, who made the night unforgettable."
The fervor for Boots n' Beats was so great that the event reached its capacity at 5.30pm with more than 15,000 people already inside.
