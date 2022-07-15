Macarthur athletes to watch at the Commonwealth Games

The 2022 Commonwealth Games are less than two weeks away, and there's plenty of talented Macarthur products heading across the world to vie for a medal.
Kicking off in Birmingham, UK in July 28, the Games will see more than 400 talented Aussies don the green and gold.
And of those 435 competitors, nine either currently call or once called Macarthur home.
The most high profile of Macarthur's Comm Games athletes is undoubtedly Ashleigh Gardner.
The T20 cricketer is an Edmondson Park local and will hit the cricket pitch for the first ever iteration of the short-form game in the tournament.
The proud Muruwari woman, 25, is also one of just nine Indigenous competitors in the Australian Commonwealth Games team.
Fellow Edmondson Park resident Uros Nikolic will compete in the Judo, in the men's 81-kilogram division
The 21-year-old was born in Belgrade, Serbia, and makes his Commonwealth Games debut in Birmingham.
In the athletics, we have Joshua Azzopardi competing in the Men's 4x100 metres relay.
The Theresa Park resident is a product of the Camden Athletic Club and trained under coach Rob Marks at Project Elite.
This is the 22-year-old's debut Commonwealth Games. Joining him in the 4x100 relay team are Olympian Rohan Browning, Jacob Despard and Jake Doran.
Veteran netballer Ash Brazill, 32, also makes her Games debut in the tournament.
Brazill grew up in Bargo playing in both the Wollondilly Netball Association and Aussie Rules with the Wollondilly Redbacks.
She currently lives in Victoria and plays both sports professionally.
Sisters Maddison and Teagan Levi will suit up for the Rugby 7s in Birmingham.
Thought they call Queensland home these days, the pair were born in Macarthur.
At 20 and 18 years old respectively, the Levis both make their debut this year.
They also play AFLW in addition to rugby.
Accomplished triathlete Natalie Van Coervorden, a veteran of the Macarthur Triathlon Club, will compete in the individual women's division.
The 28-year-old from Glen Alpine has never competed in a Commonwealth Games before, despite travelling the world as a triathlete.
In the weightlifting we have Brandon Wakeling, who was born in Campbelltown but moved to the Gold Coast as a child.
The Wonnarua man, like Gardner, is one of just nine Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander competitors in this year's Australian team.
Wakeling, 28, is competing in the men's 73-kilogram division and previously attended the 2018 Games.
Finally, wrestler Jayden Lawrence, from Rossmore, also forms part of the green and gold army.
The 27-year-old is competing in his third Commonwealth Games, and will have his cousins - Justin and Carissa Holland - alongside him on the team as competitor and coach respectively.
Lawrence is competing in the men's 86-kilogram division.
Another Macarthur resident also qualified for the Birmingham Games, but, sadly, had to withdraw due to injury.
Hockey star Courtney Schonell, 21, suffered a knee injury in the lead-up to the Games and is unable to compete.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
