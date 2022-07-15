Wests Tigers end coaching speculation with Sheens, Marshall commitment

In a move straight out of 2005, the Wests Tigers have ended weeks of coaching speculation by announcing a plan that draws on three of the club's most famous figures.
Premiership-winning coach Tim Sheens, currently the club's director of football, will take over the reins as head coach in the 2023 and 2024 seasons, with support from legends Benji Marshall and Robbie Farah.
Come 2025, Marshall will begin the first of at least three seasons at the helm.
The shock announcement follows several seasons of disastrous results for the orange, black and whites and the sacking of coach Michael Maguire earlier this year.
Brett Kimmorley has been standing in as head coach in 2022 since Madge was axed.
Wests Tigers chief executive Justin Pascoe said the succession plan gave the club a solid direction for the future.
"This is about having Wests Tigers DNA surging through the club, and it's about putting together a rock-solid coaching plan for the next five years," he said.
"This is a very clear path forward for this club and we are delighted to have Tim, Benji and Robbie reunited for the next phase of our club's growth.
"Benji and Robbie are two of the most talented players this club has seen, and Tim's coaching record speaks for itself.
"These three have achieved just about everything there is to achieve in the game and this partnership I know will be really, really powerful for our club.
"It also demonstrates that we are putting pathways in place not just for our players, but for our coaches as well. It's a great day for our club."
Marshall, who retired from the NRL with a grand final appearance for the South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2021, said he was excited to take on his new role with the club.
He has been a club ambassador since retiring and is looking forward to stepping up his involvement under his former coach.
"For me It was always a privilege to wear these great colours," Marshall posted on social media.
"To be back wearing them in another way as an assistant coach under the great Tim Sheens and alongside my brother Robbie Farah for seasons 2023 and 2024, [and] also the opportunity to become our Wests Tigers head coach in 2025 and beyond is a dream come true.
"I love this club and can't wait to get to work!
"I am passionate about the success of our club and will give it my all."
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
